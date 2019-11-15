Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

NYSE:AXP opened at $120.93 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

