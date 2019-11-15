Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after acquiring an additional 497,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

