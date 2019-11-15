Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $109.21 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

