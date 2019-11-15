Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $159.60.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

