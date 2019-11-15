Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

