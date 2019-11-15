Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,883 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 585,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $58.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

