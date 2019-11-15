Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,725 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000.

OPP stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

