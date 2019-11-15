Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

