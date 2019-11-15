Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.