Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,887 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $10,941,987. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

