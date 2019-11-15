Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

