Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,524 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

