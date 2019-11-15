Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.25 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.13.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4,810.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

