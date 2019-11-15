ChatCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,760.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $57,760.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ZB.COM, EXX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00091136 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,614.50 or 1.01154940 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, BigONE, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.