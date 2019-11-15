Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 326,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

