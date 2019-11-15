Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura increased their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

CTAS opened at $259.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

