Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 374,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4,411.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

VOD opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

