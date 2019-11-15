Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 983.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

