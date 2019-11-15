Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 264.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $11,592,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $69.76 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.