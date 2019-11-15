Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 107 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Humana by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 440.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.73. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $336.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

