Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.77.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $35.02. 191,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

