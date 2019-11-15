Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 186,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

