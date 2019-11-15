Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

CHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,253,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,153,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.45. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 404,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 167,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 91,219 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 591,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 389,150 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 370,681 shares of company stock worth $323,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

