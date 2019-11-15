Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY remained flat at $$23.40 on Monday. 1,243,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,820. Chewy has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $6,443,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.