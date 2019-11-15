Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00238286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01451684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00140652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,762,769,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

