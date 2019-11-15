China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised China Mobile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Mobile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. 970,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,476,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,025,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 148,525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 235,283 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mobile (CHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.