China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

CYD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 49,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,558. The company has a market cap of $574.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

CYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

