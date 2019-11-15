CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Trading Up 2.2%

CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.50 and last traded at $127.50, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05.

About CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and footwear and accessories worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Fenty, and Ole Henriksen brands.

