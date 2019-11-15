Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Chromadex worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 15,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,506. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.35. Chromadex Corp has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

