Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of CB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 269,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,060 shares of company stock worth $3,381,002. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

