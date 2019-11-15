CIBC Increases Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

PWF opened at C$33.18 on Monday. Power Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$25.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Power Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

