Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.15

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 30888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,090,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,703,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,585,000 after buying an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after buying an additional 548,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.