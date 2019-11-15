Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 60.7% in October

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CINR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $368.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciner Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 697,720 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.