City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $418.63

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $418.63 and traded as low as $415.50. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 6,463 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.75.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.77 ($6,476.90).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

