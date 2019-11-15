Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,516.58

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,516.58 and traded as high as $2,780.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,780.00, with a volume of 1,539 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,715.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,518.63. The firm has a market cap of $848.40 million and a PE ratio of 27.05.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

