ClearPoll (POLL) Price Reaches $0.0231

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $161,434.00 and $188.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

