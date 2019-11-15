Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,393 at Canaccord Genuity

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,393 ($18.20) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target (up previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,515.60 ($19.80).

CBG stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,442 ($18.84). 282,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52), for a total value of £1,885,938.56 ($2,464,312.77). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £386.70 ($505.29). Insiders sold 168,944 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,766 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

