CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 1,899,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

