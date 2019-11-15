Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.55. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2,806,730 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.