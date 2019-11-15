CoinFi Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood and IDEX. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $503,222.00 and $6,946.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

