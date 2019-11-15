Comerica Bank Has $1.91 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AMX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

