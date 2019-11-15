Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Textron by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Textron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

