Comerica Bank Invests $2.02 Million in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 38,853 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,113,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 68,401 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $3,149,182.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,085,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.