Comerica Bank Sells 570 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 33.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

