Comerica Bank Sells 637 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 132,745 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,122 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

