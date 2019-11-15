Comerica Bank Sells 778 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 27.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $69.82 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

