Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE CUF.UN opened at C$14.17 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

