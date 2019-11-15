Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.63. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after purchasing an additional 368,873 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,726,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 182,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

