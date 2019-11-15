Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

