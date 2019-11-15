Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $77.39 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $60.11 and a one year high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51.

